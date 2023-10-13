Glamour Galore: Sharvari Wagh, Bhumi Pednekar to Vaani Kapoor shine in designer couture at Elle [Photos]

The stars were aligned and the glitz and glamour were on full display at the Elle Beauty Awards, where Bollywood’s leading ladies, Sharvari wagh, Bhumi Pednekar to Vaani Kapoor, stole the spotlight in exquisite designer couture. As the red carpet unrolled in a breathtaking display of fashion finesse, these two divas left no stone unturned in their quest for sartorial perfection. With jaw-dropping ensembles that could stop traffic, their presence was nothing short of a fashion fairy tale come to life. Join us on a exquisite journey through the world of style and luxury as we explore the glamorous extravaganza that was the Elle Beauty Awards.

Vaani Kapoor’s pink princess look

Vaani Kapoor was the epitome of elegance at the Elle Fashion Awards, dazzling in a Monique Lhuillier Women’s Pink Strapless Sweetheart-neck Gown, which came with a price tag that could make anyone blush at Rs. 764,148! The gown featured a concealed zip fastening along the back, adding an air of mystique to her entrance. Vaani’s fashion-forward choice was accompanied by a sleek hairbun, emphasizing her sophisticated style.

For makeup, she opted for a dewy, fresh look, highlighting her natural beauty. A pair of subtle ear studs and black high heels provided the finishing touches to her ensemble. Vaani Kapoor effortlessly combined style and grace, making her a vision in pink and an absolute showstopper.

Bhumi Pednekar’s elegance in teal blue

Bhumi Pednekar, not one to be outdone, graced the event in a designer teal blue corseted velvet gown. The gown featured a scooped neck, accentuated hip, a pencil bottom, and a long, dramatic trail. She wore her hair sleek and straight, with subtle waves that added a touch of whimsy to her ensemble.

Her makeup was all about a dewy eye look and pink glossy lips, adding a dash of glamour to her teal outfit. Bhumi’s striking appearance was a testament to her impeccable fashion sense, as she made a bold and stunning statement at the Elle Fashion Awards.

Mira Kapoor’s monochromatic look in black

Mira Kapoor, the vision of sophistication, turned heads in her stunning black off-shoulder gown dress. The bodice of her dress featured intricate floral detailing, complete with subtle ruffles along the sleeves. The gown elegantly tapered into a pencil bottom, exuding timeless charm.

Mira’s long wavy hair and minimal makeup look perfectly complemented her black gown, giving her an air of effortless glamour. To complete her look, she donned a sleek diamond neckpiece, adding a touch of luxury to her ensemble. Mira Kapoor’s alluring presence was a testament to her refined taste and undeniable style.

Sharvari Wagh’s goes sensational in sequin

Sharvari brought a dose of fun and preppiness to the Elle Fashion Awards in her ballerina black outfit. She donned the Valarie Pocket Dress, priced at ₹26,000.00. The dress featured a corset bodice with a flattering fit and flare silhouette, along with side pockets for an edgy touch. To add a hint of sparkle, the Valerie dress was handcrafted with 3D elements on the front neckline, making Sharvari shine even brighter.

Her look was completed with sequin work around the neck, which added a playful element to her outfit. Sharvari’s fashion-forward choice was rounded off with a back zipper, giving her a contemporary and chic edge. She truly embodied the spirit of fun and style, making her presence felt at the Elle Fashion Awards.