Glimpse from Star Director Raja Chanda ‘s 54th Birthday

The perspective, a complete different kind of interest, excitement of watching Bengali Commercial Movies stands out to the audience through Director Raja Chanda ‘s films throughout a decade now. A simple guy, born and brought up in Kolkata. He has given almost 15 years of his life to Bengali Cinema. Apart from being a phenomenal director, he is a lyricist too. The lyrics of his songs are so catchy that we unknowingly keep humming at times , like ” it’s a 100 % love” , ” Police Chorer Preme Poreche ” , ” Oi Dakche Akash” and so on. His most admired films as a director are , ‘ Target: the final mission’ , ‘ Challenge 2’, ‘Rangbaaj’, ‘Bibaho Bibhrat ‘, etc. He has made more than 450 ad films in his career. In 2018, he got married to Pian Sarkar, a resident of Hooghly. They also have a son , Rajputra Chand.

Last night the director threw his birthday party at South City Mall. The director in white shirt and his wife in a shiny white bodycon was looking gorgeous.

Hot Tolipara couples like ‘Dev – Rukmini ‘ , ‘Boni – Kaushani’ spotted at the party.Actor- Politician Dev in a black shirt looks handsome as always. Actress Rukmini looks beautiful wearing a full-sleeve top paired with parallel pants. On the other hand actor Bony kept his look casual in a brown t-shirt and black jeans. Actress Kaushani in a blue dress was stealing the show.

The Industry ‘ Prasenjit Chatterjee ‘ spotted with his team at the venue. In pastel shade full sleeve t-shirt and pants the actor kept his look casual and fun. Actor – Politician , Soham Chakraborty caught in the same frame with Prasenjit Chatterjee, wearing off – white t-shirt paired with denim jeans. Apart from all of them many other actors, singers, directors were present at director Raja Chanda ‘s 54th birthday party.

Wishing director Raja Chanda a very happy birthday and best wishes for his upcoming projects from the IWMBuzz team.