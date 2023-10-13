Go glam this Navaratri with Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga blouse design [Photos]

Are you ready to channel the glamorous vibes of your favourite Tollywood beauties this Navaratri? Get ready to slay the dance floor with stunning lehenga blouse designs inspired by the stunning ever Rakul Preet Singh, the style icon Tamannaah Bhatia, and the enchanting Rashmika Mandanna!

These leading ladies have a knack for setting trends and leaving a trail of admirers in their wake, and now you can capture their Navaratri essence with these trendy blouse styles. Let’s dive into the world of fashion, fun, and festive flair as we explore these celebrity-inspired Navaratri lehenga blouse designs!

Navaratri, the nine-night festival, holds a special place in the hearts of millions around the world. It’s a time of vibrant colours, rhythmic beats, and spiritual significance. Celebrated in different ways across India, Navaratri signifies the triumph of good over evil and the rejuvenation of the spirit. The festival is a unique blend of religious devotion, cultural diversity, and social togetherness.

It’s a time when people come together to perform traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, adorned in colourful attire, and create an atmosphere of infectious joy and celebration. Navaratri is more than a festival; it’s a time of renewal, reflection, and unbridled enthusiasm that brings communities together in a harmonious celebration of life and faith.

Saying that, the excitement is a given! And therefore, we are with some style inspo from Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh, as we can’t take our eyes off their contemporary blouse designs that can be your perfect picks for the festive season.

Rakul Preet Singh looks preppy in blue

Rakul Preet Singh is rocking the Navaratri fashion game with her dazzling blue lehenga choli. The heavy embroidery and intricate silver zari work on her blouse make her look nothing short of a showstopper. With a deep V-neck, her blouse adds an extra dash of glamour to her ensemble. But what really sets this look apart is the deep cut back, giving the traditional lehenga a stylish and contemporary twist. Paired with her long wavy locks, dewy soft eyes, and those sleek eyebrows, Rakul Preet’s Navaratri style is a head-turner, promising to make you the life of the dance floor!

Go red like Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna knows how to turn heads with her vibrant Navaratri style. Decked out in a beautifully crafted red lehenga choli, she radiates sheer elegance. The choli, adorned with intricate floral work, exudes a sense of grace and charm. The bralette-like design of the blouse adds a cute, contemporary twist to her traditional ensemble. With her long wavy locks, sleek eyebrows, and those lovely pink lips, Rashmika oozes a delightful charm. To top off the look, she dons a heavy beaded neckpiece, making her the embodiment of Navaratri glam. Get ready to steal the spotlight, just like this diva, and let your festive spirit shine this Navaratri!

Win the Navaratri night with a contemporary twirl

For those looking to add a western flair to their Navaratri look, Tamannaah Bhatia has just the inspiration you need. Tamannaah stuns in a one-shoulder, ruffled red crop top that cleverly doubles as a blouse, paired with a matching red skirt. The ensemble blends traditional colors with contemporary style, making it perfect for those who want to dance to their own modern rhythm this Navaratri. With her wavy blonde hair and a touch of minimal makeup, Tamannaah showcases a simple yet elegant transformation. It’s a fusion of cultures, a dash of elegance, and a whole lot of style—perfect for anyone looking to stand out on the Navaratri dance floor with a chic twist.