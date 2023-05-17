ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Hansika Motwani is having sleepless nights, find out why

Hansika Motwani is someone who's always liked to entertain her fans with her fun and entertaining social media photos, videos and Instagram reels. Well, its now time to check out why she's dealing with too many sleepless nights at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 May,2023 08:48:17
Hansika Motwani is having sleepless nights, find out why

Hansika Motwani is one of the most beautiful and admired divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva started her career many years in the Hindi TV industry as a child artiste and well, ever since then, she’s certainly grown tremendously in her career and how. She’s been absolutely phenomenal and fantastic in everything that she’s done in her professional career and well, no wonder, she certainly deserves all the love and success that comes her way from fans and admirers. As an Individual, Hansika Motwani loves to entertain in the best way possible and well, that’s what makes her unique and different from the rest in the business.

Check out what’s happening at Hansika Motwani’s end right now:

Hansika Motwani as a performer has always been very active on social media and that’s why, all her photos, videos and reels go viral on social media in quite literally no time. Well, this time, a super cute snap from her end is going viral all over social media where she’s just maintaining a level-headed appearance. Well, this time, the actress has surprised one and all truly with her latest social media story where she’s seen talking about how she’s dealing with her sleepless nights. She shared a selfie from her end on Instagram and well, we are wondering what’s cooking at her end. Well, do you all want to check it out and understand better? Well, here you go –

Hansika Motwani is having sleepless nights, find out why 807829

Well, at present, she’s happily married to the “love of her life” aka Sohael Khaturiya whom she’s married to and we love it. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hansika Motwani opens up on how her mother planted interview session for husband Sohael before marriage
Hansika Motwani opens up on how her mother planted interview session for husband Sohael before marriage
Hansika Motwani calls her mother ‘favourite lady’, shares pics from her young days
Hansika Motwani calls her mother ‘favourite lady’, shares pics from her young days
IPL 2023: Hansika Motwani drops candid pictures from stadium
IPL 2023: Hansika Motwani drops candid pictures from stadium
Hansika Motwani's 'love-filled' world
Hansika Motwani's 'love-filled' world
When Hansika Motwani got accused of ‘publicity stunt’ post her MMS controversy
When Hansika Motwani got accused of ‘publicity stunt’ post her MMS controversy
Throwback to when Hansika Motwani had to deal with embarrassment after her private pictures got leaked
Throwback to when Hansika Motwani had to deal with embarrassment after her private pictures got leaked
Latest Stories
Mouni Roy is feeling lazy on couch, see what's cooking?
Mouni Roy is feeling lazy on couch, see what's cooking?
Haye Garmi: Nikki Tamboli takes sensuous dip in swimming pool, shares wet video in bikini
Haye Garmi: Nikki Tamboli takes sensuous dip in swimming pool, shares wet video in bikini
Rubina Dilaik parties hard with buddies, pics go viral
Rubina Dilaik parties hard with buddies, pics go viral
Watch Now: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's bold and beautiful dance will stab hearts
Watch Now: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's bold and beautiful dance will stab hearts
Avneet Kaur and her 'peekaboo' moment
Avneet Kaur and her 'peekaboo' moment
Get 'summer ready' with Anushka Sen (bold pics alert)
Get 'summer ready' with Anushka Sen (bold pics alert)
Read Latest News