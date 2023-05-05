ADVERTISEMENT
Hansika Motwani’s ‘Thailand exploration’ vlog is must-watch

Hansika Motwani's Thailand exploration vlog will leave awestruck

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 01:05:23
Hansika Motwani’s ‘Thailand exploration’ vlog is must-watch

Hansika Motwani, the leading actress from the country has been keeping her fans and admirers locked with her everyday travel posts and updates. She is quite a beach fanatic, and was recently in Thailand, exploring the exotic places of the country. And being a beach fanatic, Thailand always amuses you to the core.

If you ever been to Thailand, great! But if not, take a virtual tour of the exotic beaches in Thailand, from Hansika’s exclusive Krabi gateway vlog-

Hansika Motwani’s Krabi Gateway

Hansika Motwani is a true traveller at heart. Time and again, the actress has settled us with travel goals with her everyday vlogs and travel moments. Owing to that, the actress, having a steady YouTube channel shared a mesmerising vlog as she ventured through out Thailand. The actress shared a video as she went off to Krabi, and explored other exotic beaches in Thailand.

The vlog showcases Hansika having her best times on her luxe trip. With a crazy yacht ride to some other exotic beaches and places. What’s more, we are also loving Hansika’s stunning beach wear in the video.

Thailand

The captivating and colorful land of Thailand, a country located in the heart of Southeast Asia. Known for its stunning beaches, exotic cuisine, and vibrant culture, Thailand has become a popular tourist destination, attracting millions of visitors each year.

One of the most remarkable things about Thailand is its unique and fascinating history. With a rich and varied past that spans thousands of years, Thailand has been shaped by a blend of different cultures and traditions. From the ancient kingdoms of Sukhothai and Ayutthaya to the modern-day metropolis of Bangkok, the country is a treasure trove of historical and cultural wonders.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

