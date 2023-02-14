Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is a model and beauty titleholder who has been crowned Femina Miss India in 2021. She represented the state of Punjab in the competition. Sandhu is the first woman from Punjab to win the title in 18 years. Before winning the national pageant, she also won the title of Miss Diva 2020, a subsidiary competition of Miss Universe India. Sandhu has a degree in fashion design and has previously worked as a model and stylist. She is known for her striking features and confident personality.

The diva is known for her elegant and sophisticated fashion sense. She often wears traditional Indian attire such as sarees, lehengas, and salwar kameez, showcasing her Punjabi roots. Sandhu’s style is often a blend of traditional and modern elements, featuring contemporary designs and bold colors. She also incorporates western fashion into her wardrobe, such as trendy dresses and chic accessories. Sandhu’s fashion choices exude confidence and grace, showcasing her unique style and personality. As a model and beauty pageant titleholder, she often wears designer brands and high-end fashion labels.

Furthermore, Harnaaz recently exhibited her stylish magic, leaving us all speechless. The diva is quite active on social media and regularly posts photographs that leave her followers wondering about her attire. Harnaaz’s images have attracted curiosity on social media yet again. She was recently seen wearing a leopard-print shirt and blue pants; scroll down to see pictures of her.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Picture Appearance

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu looked beautiful in a leopard-print one-shoulder flared shirt with far blue jeans. Harnaaz’s hair was styled in a middle-parted wavy hairdo. The diva wore heavy makeup, including bold black eyeshadow, light orange colored blush, and light brown lipstick that complemented her dress nicely. The first photograph shows her left side and her side facial aspect.

In the second image, she shows her right shoulder and covers her face behind a flared-style top while looking intensely at the camera. She stands for the camera in the third image while holding a black coffee mug. In the final image, she drinks coffee and poses for the camera. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu captioned her post, “Everyone should believe in something. For example, I believe I should have another cup of coffee!.”

Did you like Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s latest leopard-printed top and blue jeans appearance? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.