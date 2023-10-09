“Hat-trick,” Kartik Aaryan goes on ‘goal’ spree during football match, Checkout video

Highlights:

Bollywood’s leading star Kartik Aaryan displayed his sportsmanship skills by scoring a sensational hat-trick of goals, and the internet couldn’t get enough of it. The video capturing his remarkable performance quickly went viral, showcasing the Satyaprem ki Katha actor’s passion and talent on the football field. Kartik Aaryan’s exceptional display of classic goals left fans and enthusiasts alike cheering for his incredible sporting abilities.

Bollywood stars unite for a game

Just last month, Bollywood celebrities Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff made headlines as they joined forces for a friendly football match at the All Stars Football Club in Mumbai. Kartik, donning a jersey, was seen in high spirits as he showcased his football prowess. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff opted for a more casual look in a white t-shirt and pants, winning hearts with his friendly gesture as he greeted the paparazzi stationed at the event. The presence of these stars on the football field highlights the growing popularity of the sport among Bollywood’s elite.

A look at Kartik Aaryan’s journey

Kartik Aaryan’s journey in the world of Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. With a string of successful films to his name, he has established himself as a versatile and talented actor. His career took off with memorable roles in films like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” where he showcased his comedic timing and acting prowess. Over the years, he has continued to impress audiences with his performances in diverse genres, cementing his position as one of the industry’s leading actors. Kartik Aaryan’s foray into sports, as seen in his recent football exploits, demonstrates his multifaceted talents and his ability to excel beyond the silver screen. As fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects, it’s clear that Kartik Aaryan’s star continues to shine bright in the world of entertainment.