Movies | Celebrities

“Hat-trick,” Kartik Aaryan goes on ‘goal’ spree during football match, Checkout video

Kartik Aaryan displayed his sportsmanship skills by scoring a sensational hat-trick of goals, and the internet couldn't get enough of it. Check out details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Oct,2023 21:00:08
“Hat-trick,” Kaartik Aaryan goes on ‘goal’ spree during football match, Checkout video 859869
  • Highlights:
  • Bollywood’s leading star Kartik Aaryan displayed his sportsmanship skills by scoring a sensational hat-trick of goals, and the internet couldn’t get enough of it.
  • Kartik Aaryan’s foray into sports, as seen in his recent football exploits, demonstrates his multifaceted talents and his ability to excel beyond the silver screen.

Bollywood’s leading star Kartik Aaryan displayed his sportsmanship skills by scoring a sensational hat-trick of goals, and the internet couldn’t get enough of it. The video capturing his remarkable performance quickly went viral, showcasing the Satyaprem ki Katha actor’s passion and talent on the football field. Kartik Aaryan’s exceptional display of classic goals left fans and enthusiasts alike cheering for his incredible sporting abilities.

Bollywood stars unite for a game

Just last month, Bollywood celebrities Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff made headlines as they joined forces for a friendly football match at the All Stars Football Club in Mumbai. Kartik, donning a jersey, was seen in high spirits as he showcased his football prowess. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff opted for a more casual look in a white t-shirt and pants, winning hearts with his friendly gesture as he greeted the paparazzi stationed at the event. The presence of these stars on the football field highlights the growing popularity of the sport among Bollywood’s elite.

A look at Kartik Aaryan’s journey

Kartik Aaryan’s journey in the world of Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. With a string of successful films to his name, he has established himself as a versatile and talented actor. His career took off with memorable roles in films like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” where he showcased his comedic timing and acting prowess. Over the years, he has continued to impress audiences with his performances in diverse genres, cementing his position as one of the industry’s leading actors. Kartik Aaryan’s foray into sports, as seen in his recent football exploits, demonstrates his multifaceted talents and his ability to excel beyond the silver screen. As fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects, it’s clear that Kartik Aaryan’s star continues to shine bright in the world of entertainment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Working with Kartik Aaryan is a dream come true: Heer Achhra 859829
Working with Kartik Aaryan is a dream come true: Heer Achhra
Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up 'Chandu Champion' Kashmir Schedule Dipping In Icey Water 856919
Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up ‘Chandu Champion’ Kashmir Schedule Dipping In Icey Water
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan 854741
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Star-studded Gadar 2 Success Bash 848322
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Star-studded Gadar 2 Success Bash
Kartik Aaryan's Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award! 848204
Kartik Aaryan’s Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award!
Watch: Kartik Aaryan graces IFFM with Satyaprem Ki Katha’s special screening 842091
Watch: Kartik Aaryan graces IFFM with Satyaprem Ki Katha’s special screening

Latest Stories

Roadies Fame Rishabh Jaiswal HINTS To Re-Entering Anupamaa And NOT Doing Bigg Boss 17; Read Here 860107
Roadies Fame Rishabh Jaiswal HINTS To Re-Entering Anupamaa And NOT Doing Bigg Boss 17; Read Here
Nora Fatehi Turns Dance Master: Teaches Shraddha Kapoor The 'Dilbar' Signature Move 860101
Nora Fatehi Turns Dance Master: Teaches Shraddha Kapoor The ‘Dilbar’ Signature Move
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi to accept Rishi’s marriage proposal 860105
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi to accept Rishi’s marriage proposal
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta returns to Luthra house with Karan 860096
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta returns to Luthra house with Karan
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay to get Ranbir arrested 860094
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay to get Ranbir arrested
I believe that one should set expectations to zero for good mental health: Megha Sharma 860072
I believe that one should set expectations to zero for good mental health: Megha Sharma
Read Latest News