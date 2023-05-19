Here's how Ritesh Sidhwani jokingly commented on Amitabh Bachchan's post in his OG Don way

Amitabh Bachchan posted a really hilarious photo from his end on social media. Its time to check out Ritesh Sidhwani’s funny comment on the post. Come check out

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media who keeps entertaining his fans with fun-filled posts. It was just recently when a superstar was spotted on a bike without a helmet. The superstar, ahead of which shared a picture on his social media of him with a police car writing the caption, “…arrested….”. While this has left a whole lot of his fans in absolute astonishment, the producer and co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani dropped a hilarious comment reminiscing about the real OG Don.

Having seen this post by Amitabh Bachchan, Ritesh took the opportunity to recall the Don avatar of the superstar from the 1978 release blockbuster, Don. Dropping a comment in OG Don’s way, Ritesh wrote –

“Amit uncle, DON ka intezaar toh gyarah mulkon ki police kar rahi hai, lekin Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai😊❤”

It is indeed a point to note here that, Excel Entertainment has also produced the 2006 release, Don: The Chase Begins Again starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film was well-received across the nation and received amazing reviews from the audience and critics.

Founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment is one of the leading production houses in India. Excel Entertainment has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.