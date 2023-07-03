ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

‘﻿Huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana

Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a one of a kind actor-artiste of India. He is set to create a personal milestone by performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium for the first time and he couldn’t be prouder!

Author: IWMBuzz
03 Jul,2023 12:15:10
‘﻿Huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana

Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a one of a kind actor-artiste of India. He is set to create a personal milestone by performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium for the first time and he couldn’t be prouder!

He says, “It gives me immense pride that I will be performing at the Wembley stadium that has historically seen incredible acts from musical icons like Queen, Coldplay, George Michael, Michael Jackson to the historic sporting events including the 1966 FIFA World Cup Finals!”

Ayushmann, who is known for his singing has delivered chartbuster songs like Paani Da Rang, Sadi Gali, Nazm Nazm, Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Mitti Di Khushboo, Haareya etc will do a two-city UK tour in the month of September this year. Performing at a packed Wembley Stadium is going to be a massive high point of this artiste career.

Ayushmann says, “India is at the center-stage of global conversations in every aspect. Our art and artistes are globally known now and Hindi cinema’s popularity and appeal is only surging. As an Indian, it is a huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley and representing the Hindi film industry and the charm of our cinema to people in the UK.”

The actor, who will be performing alongside Hrithik Roshan during this UK Tour to showcase the vibrancy of Hindi films and its music, adds, “I only hope that we bring the house down at this haloed stadium and give people an experience that they will hopefully remember for a long, long time!”

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
From Masculinity to Femininity: The Powerful Performances of Male Actors in Female Roles
From Masculinity to Femininity: The Powerful Performances of Male Actors in Female Roles
Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana perform their father, P Khurana’s last rites, get emotional
Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana perform their father, P Khurana’s last rites, get emotional
RIP: Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana passes away
RIP: Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana passes away
Ayushmann Khurrana took a stalwart stand to support the sneakerhead’s community
Ayushmann Khurrana took a stalwart stand to support the sneakerhead’s community
Watch: Shubman Gill is hunting for Bollywood roles, Ayushmann Khurrana says, “kyun pet pe laath…”
Watch: Shubman Gill is hunting for Bollywood roles, Ayushmann Khurrana says, “kyun pet pe laath…”
“Ek Se Bhale Do…Do Se Bhale Teen”: Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
“Ek Se Bhale Do…Do Se Bhale Teen”: Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
Latest Stories
Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri
Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri
My greatest teacher is my mom: Ashi Singh on Guru Purnima
My greatest teacher is my mom: Ashi Singh on Guru Purnima
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa’s frank talk with Maaya
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa’s frank talk with Maaya
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant on a mission to kill Rishi  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant on a mission to kill Rishi  
Superhit combination of National Star Allu Arjun and Director Trivikram Srinivas unite for the 4th time to bring a ‘Never before Visual Spectacle’ to Indian screens
Superhit combination of National Star Allu Arjun and Director Trivikram Srinivas unite for the 4th time to bring a ‘Never before Visual Spectacle’ to Indian screens
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand on Mihika
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand on Mihika
Read Latest News