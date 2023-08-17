“I deeply regret that my words,” Rana Daggubati apologies to Sonam Kapoor for his remark at King Of Kotha event

Rana Daggubati recently graced the pre-release event of the film ‘King of Kotha’ in Hyderabad, where he shared the spotlight with fellow actor Nani as chief guests. During his speech at the event, the celebrated ‘Baahubali’ star lauded Dulquer Salmaan for his remarkable patience and commendable calm demeanour. While recounting an anecdote, Rana playfully took a humorous jab at Sonam Kapoor by mentioning an incident involving her. He humorously mentioned that Sonam was engaged in a phone conversation with her husband about shopping, inadvertently keeping the entire crew waiting. Following the event, Rana’s speech gained widespread attention, prompting him to address the matter through his social media channels.

Here’s what Rana Daggubati said

At the event, Rana was quoted saying, “Dulquer was my junior at an acting school. We knew each other from then on. He is a very polite person and a good human being. Years later, he was doing a Hindi film. I won’t mention the film and the producers were my friends. Since the shooting was happening closer to my house, I went to the sets to see them. He was at a corner speaking to a spot boy, who was from Kerala.” He later continued, “A top Bollywood heroine was talking to her husband over the phone. It was in between takes. If it was anything urgent, it made sense, but they were shopping over the phone. Dulquer was patient. But, she forgot her lines and was distracted. If I had a bottle in my hand, I would have crushed it. But, Dulquer remained calm and gave as many takes as he was asked. He put up with the pranks played on him. I sat with the producers later and gave them an earful.”

Soon after this, the video went viral, and netizens were quick to infer that the Baby actor was talking about Sonam Kapoor, as she co-starred alongside Dulquer in ‘The Zoya Factor’

However, as of now, on the Independence Day, Rana Daggubati took to his social media to apologise to Dulquer and Sonam, both and addressed the acute negativity he has been receiving from the netizens. He wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding, as quoted by India Today”