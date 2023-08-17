ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

“I deeply regret that my words,” Rana Daggubati apologies to Sonam Kapoor for his remark at King Of Kotha event

Rana playfully took a humorous jab at Sonam Kapoor by mentioning an incident involving her. He humorously mentioned that Sonam was engaged in a phone conversation with her husband about shopping, inadvertently keeping the entire crew waiting.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Aug,2023 07:45:04
“I deeply regret that my words,” Rana Daggubati apologies to Sonam Kapoor for his remark at King Of Kotha event 843173

Rana Daggubati recently graced the pre-release event of the film ‘King of Kotha’ in Hyderabad, where he shared the spotlight with fellow actor Nani as chief guests. During his speech at the event, the celebrated ‘Baahubali’ star lauded Dulquer Salmaan for his remarkable patience and commendable calm demeanour. While recounting an anecdote, Rana playfully took a humorous jab at Sonam Kapoor by mentioning an incident involving her. He humorously mentioned that Sonam was engaged in a phone conversation with her husband about shopping, inadvertently keeping the entire crew waiting. Following the event, Rana’s speech gained widespread attention, prompting him to address the matter through his social media channels.

Here’s what Rana Daggubati said

At the event, Rana was quoted saying, “Dulquer was my junior at an acting school. We knew each other from then on. He is a very polite person and a good human being. Years later, he was doing a Hindi film. I won’t mention the film and the producers were my friends. Since the shooting was happening closer to my house, I went to the sets to see them. He was at a corner speaking to a spot boy, who was from Kerala.” He later continued, “A top Bollywood heroine was talking to her husband over the phone. It was in between takes. If it was anything urgent, it made sense, but they were shopping over the phone. Dulquer was patient. But, she forgot her lines and was distracted. If I had a bottle in my hand, I would have crushed it. But, Dulquer remained calm and gave as many takes as he was asked. He put up with the pranks played on him. I sat with the producers later and gave them an earful.”

Soon after this, the video went viral, and netizens were quick to infer that the Baby actor was talking about Sonam Kapoor, as she co-starred alongside Dulquer in ‘The Zoya Factor’

However, as of now, on the Independence Day, Rana Daggubati took to his social media to apologise to Dulquer and Sonam, both and addressed the acute negativity he has been receiving from the netizens. He wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding, as quoted by India Today”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rana Daggubati Takes A Swipe At Sonam Kapoor? Sources Say Sonam’s Family Is Upset 843156
Rana Daggubati Takes A Swipe At Sonam Kapoor? Sources Say Sonam’s Family Is Upset
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati announces “Hiranyakashyapa” at San Diego Comic-Con, Gunasekhar questions ‘integrity’ 835327
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati announces “Hiranyakashyapa” at San Diego Comic-Con, Gunasekhar questions ‘integrity’
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama)? Aparshakti Khurana, Bhuvan Bam, Jitendra Kumar, Karan Tacker, Rana Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty 811079
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama)? Aparshakti Khurana, Bhuvan Bam, Jitendra Kumar, Karan Tacker, Rana Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty
Watch: Rana Daggubati opens up on undergoing corneal and kidney transplant, breaks down in front of camera 575900
Rana Daggubati opens up on undergoing corneal and kidney transplant, breaks down in front of camera
Review Of Rana Naidu: Is The Armpit Of Crime Dramas 783905
Review Of Rana Naidu: Is The Armpit Of Crime Dramas
Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Fairy Tale Love Saga 781824
Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj’s Fairy Tale Love Saga
Latest Stories
Farhan Akhtar opens up Don 3 casting, hails Ranveer Singh 843162
Farhan Akhtar opens up Don 3 casting, hails Ranveer Singh
Kiara Advani pens a touching tribute for BSF team on Independence Day, read 843262
Kiara Advani pens a touching tribute for BSF team on Independence Day, read
Sneak Peek Into Nia Sharma's Dinner Date With No Romance 843148
Sneak Peek Into Nia Sharma’s Dinner Date With No Romance
Shraddha Arya's 'Baid-Ya' Pre-birthday Celebrations 843143
Shraddha Arya’s ‘Baid-Ya’ Pre-birthday Celebrations
Alia Bhatt ‘wipes’ her lipstick off as Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like it, watch video 843095
Alia Bhatt ‘wipes’ her lipstick off as Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like it, watch video
Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed to witness son Abhishek’s performance in Ghoomer, read 843120
Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed to witness son Abhishek’s performance in Ghoomer, read
Read Latest News