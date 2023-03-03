In 2005, Tamannaah Bhatia made her film debuts with the Tamil film Sri and the Bollywood film Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra. The actress began delivering characters and stories that were well-liked and well-appreciated by audiences with each subsequent film. Today, the actress completes 18 illustrious years in the business, reflecting fondly on her experience.

Getting nostalgic about her journey she says, ”These 18 years have been a wonderful & fulfilling experience. I have evolved so much as an individual in these beautiful years. The audience has always showered me with so much love and appreciation. This is just the beginning & I am still learning every day. I am forever grateful to each and every individual who has been supporting me.”

The actress also made her mark at Cannes 2022 & her fashion looks were a talk of the town on the internet. Tamannaah’s most loved work is of a warrior princess in the globally loved two part epic Bahubali. Apart from being a phenomenal PAN-India star, the actress is also a fashion inspiration for the young generation who love dressing comfortably with a dash of oomph. Tamannaah is also the first choice for leading fashion brands who are on the hunt for a promising face to represent their brand. The actress also received other honors for her outstanding performance, including the PAN-India Entertainment Award, Global Indian Impact Icon, Critics’ Choice Best Actress, and more. In her 18 years in the business, Bhatia has played every type of part, including the girl next door, a warrior princess, a female bouncer, and others.

Speaking of her professional work front, 2022 was a promising year with Babli Bouncer 7 Plan A Plan B the actress is all set to dominate 2023 with multiple releases in Bollywood as well as in the South back to back. She is constantly shifting gears & making ends meet to deliver her best on-screen timings. With projects like Jee Karda, Lust Stories, Bhola Shankar, Jailer, & so on, we will be seeing her in roles that are poles apart from each other.

