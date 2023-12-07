In Photos: Nushrratt Bharuccha gives ethnic spin to corporate pantsuit, here’s how

Nushrratt Bharuccha got the internet stunned, wearing a striking jacket set worth Rs 46,500. The actress effortlessly donned a midnight stroke printed pantsuit adorned with intricate design work that spanned the entirety of the ensemble. Nushrratt’s fashion choice reflected her daring approach and showcased her ability to seamlessly integrate bold patterns into her wardrobe with poise.

Elevating the glam like Nushrratt!

Elevating the glamour quotient, the diva paired the ensemble with a mid-parted sleek hairbun, emphasizing a polished and sophisticated aesthetic. Sleek eyebrows and nude pink lips added a touch of understated elegance, perfectly balancing the boldness of the printed pantsuit. The look was further accessorized with a pair of golden hoop earrings, infusing a hint of opulence into the overall ensemble.

Capturing the essence of the moment, Nushrratt shared the stunning photos on her Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “forever chasing sunsets.” Against the backdrop of a picturesque sunset, the actress struck a pose that showcased the stylish jacket set and conveyed a sense of whimsy and poetic charm.

Acknowledging the collaborative effort behind her impeccable look, Nushrratt credited the creative minds responsible for curating the ensemble. The outfit was attributed to the talented @nikitamhaisalkar, with jewellery sourced from @echoaccessories_. The seamless styling was executed by the adept @samidha.wangnoo, assisted by the skilled style team comprising @gaurii77 and @mayzaideh_khalid.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest fashion venture exemplifies her evolving style sensibilities and serves as a beacon for those who appreciate the seamless integration of contemporary trends with timeless elegance. With a midnight-stroke printed pantsuit that speaks volumes, Nushrratt continues to make a mark as a trendsetter in the ever-evolving landscape of fashion.

Take cues, fashion lovers!