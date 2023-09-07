Inside Kantara actor Rishab Shetty's Janmashtami celebrations

Rishab Shetty, the renowned actor-filmmaker acclaimed for his exceptional work, is not only a maestro in the world of cinema but also a devoted family man who cherishes every special moment with his loved ones. Known for his unique storytelling prowess, he also holds deep cultural values close to his heart.

The actor’s commitment to his culture is not limited to himself; it extends to his family members who share the same reverence for their heritage. A recent heartwarming example of this was witnessed as Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty shared adorable pictures of their children, Ranvit and Radhya, celebrating the Janmashtami Festival.

In the shared photo, Radhya and Ranvit can be seen joyfully commemorating the festival, exuding warmth and happiness. Pragathi Shetty captioned the picture, “Happy Srikrishnajanmashtami to all from the darling of our house, Radha Krishna.” This glimpse into their family celebrations not only reflects their devotion to cultural traditions but also highlights Rishab Shetty’s role as a loving parent who instils these values in his children.

Check out-

Despite his star status, Rishab Shetty’s respect for culture and traditions remains unwavering. His commitment to family values shines through in these heartwarming moments, proving that he is not just a master storyteller but also a dedicated family man.

Latest work

In addition to celebrating family and culture, Rishab Shetty is currently working on the much-anticipated prequel to his global blockbuster “Kantara,” as mentioned in a report by Zee News. As the makers craft another intriguing storyline, fans eagerly await the next captivating chapter from this talented storyteller.