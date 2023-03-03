Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are quintessential couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. The two of them got to know each other and tied the knot in the year 2016 and from there onwards, their romantic relationship has been an interesting and entertaining journey filled with love, appreciation and excitement indeed. One of the best things about both Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput has to be the fact that come what may, they never really shy away from showing their love and affection to each other in public. Both of them are pretty simple, easy and outgoing and well, no wonder, whenever fans get to see new and interesting romantic content coming from their end together, they totally melt in awe and can’t stop showering them with love and affection.

Right now, Shahid Kapoor is in a happy mood personally as he’s currently enjoying the success of his latest OTT project ‘Farzi’. The series also marks his debut on OTT. Well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from his end is being appreciated and enjoyed by the audience. To tell you all a little bit about their latest social media content, currently, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are seen happily getting romantic in each other’s personal space and well, we are getting ‘couple goals’ as expected. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, on the work front, it will be interesting to see what Shahid Kapoor has to offer from his end to all his fans. What are your expectations from the same? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com