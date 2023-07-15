ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor epitomises floral dream in this midi, see pics

Janhvi Kapoor has been turning heads with her impeccable fashion choices during the promotional events for her upcoming film, "Bawaal," alongside Varun Dhawan. Her recent looks have exuded elegance and classic appeal, showcasing her versatile style.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 08:10:32
Janhvi Kapoor has been turning heads with her impeccable fashion choices during the promotional events for her upcoming film, “Bawaal,” alongside Varun Dhawan. Her recent looks have exuded elegance and classic appeal, showcasing her versatile style. From dazzling sequinned dresses to sleek bodycon midis and traditional sarees, Janhvi has effortlessly donned various styles. However, her latest look is causing quite a stir among fashion enthusiasts. For a promotional photoshoot, the star donned a breathtaking floral printed midi dress that has captured everyone’s attention. The beauteous dress perfectly complements Janhvi’s grace and adds a touch of charm to her already stunning persona.

Here we have detailed out on her stylish look in the pink floral midi dress.

Janhvi’s style in the pink floral dress

The sleeveless jersey midi dress by Magda Butrym is a stunning creation that effortlessly combines style and elegance. With a halter neckline, delicate noodle straps, and a bust cut-out embellished with 3D flowers, the dress showcases the designer’s impeccable attention to detail. The ruched detailing down the center, plunging back, and figure-hugging fit accentuate the wearer’s enviable frame. The rose pink, blush pink, and green color rose print adds a touch of sophistication to the ensemble, making it a true fashion statement. Overall, this dress is a perfect blend of femininity, grace, and timeless charm.

Check out below –

What are your views on the above style by Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

