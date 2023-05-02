Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional after completing shoot of Mr and Mrs Mahi, has THIS to say

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country. Ever since the year 2018 when she made her debut in B-Town, Janhvi Kapoor has been truly killing it and how. With every new year, Janhvi Kapoor has kept on growing bigger and better as a performer and we loved it. The thing with Janhvi Kapoor that separates her from the rest in the business is her constant and dedicated efforts to stay true to her craft. Well, as far as her next movie is concerned, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi for which she’s worked very hard. Yesterday, after completing the shoot, Janhvi Kapoor penned a long emotional note on Instagram.

2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we’ve finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi I thought I’d wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we’ve been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action. @vikrant_yeligeti @abhisheknayar we would have been lost without you’ll. And i would have definitely collapsed on day 1 only @manushnandandop sir you carried us on your shoulders and made sure we reached the finish line. @anaygoswamy for making every battle look like a beautiful painting. Our entire AD team!!!! Lead by @deepu_sharma_ @sankyluthra you guys are the real heroes. You’ll never gave up, and never stepped down in moments of adversity, you’ll rose to every occasion. Fought every battle.

@sharanssharma you made sure, no matter how difficult things got, that none of us were compromising on our attempt at excellence. Under the burden of the worlds stress, still pushing, never settling. And along with @mehrotranikhil allowed us to find and create moments of truth and beauty. And gave me Mahima. Despite how hard it’s been, I know she has been a gift to me that’s meant more than even I’m being able to realise at this point. @rajkummar_rao I am so lucky, to have worked with you and witnessed your genius. You added magic to our film. My team @rivieralynn @sushmitavankar for keeping me sane. For giving me strength. For lifting me up when I needed it. For having my back always. And making me look cute @priyanka.s.borkar on and off set support lol.

@karanjohar I hope we’ve made you proud! Thank you for believing in this film the way that you have. @apoorva1972

In many ways, waking up this morning felt like a rebirth. “Every act of creation is first an act of destruction”. It’s safe to say at many moments it felt like the grind was destroying us. And had destroyed us, mentally, physically, but I have my faith in what we have created through it. Can’t wait for you guys to see it

