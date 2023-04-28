Kim Seo-Hyun's Journey From Being An Introvert To Highest-Paid Actor

Kim Soo-Hyun, one of the highest-paid actors in the South Korean industry, has constantly impressed the audience with his hit drama shows. Like his many roles in K-drama, he was an introvert initially, but with the help of his mother, he came a long way. Kim Soo-hyun’s father was a vocalist in the rock music band member of Seven Dolphin.

Kim Soo-Hyun Journey As An Introvert

Kim Soo-hyun’s mother motivated him to pursue acting, and he learned acting in high school. Later he worked in theatre for some time and debuted with Kimchi Cheese Smile. Followed by other TV roles in shows like Dream High and Moon Embracing The Sun. Apart from K-drama shows, she got featured in blockbuster movies, including The Thieves and Secretly Greatly.

He became a household name and gained massive attention from the show My Love from the Stars alongside Jun Ji Hyun. The constantly successful shows made him one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. His appearance in the drama The Producers earned him grand prizes. Later he was out of the limelight as he served his mandatory military service for two years.

Kim Soo-Hyun’s Comeback

Kim Soo-Hyun enthralled the fans with his blockbuster comeback in Netflix show It was Okay To Not Be Okay alongside Seo Yea-ji in 2020. Followed by another hit film, One Ordinary Day, released in 2021.

Kim Soo-hyun Instagram

He loves to engage with his fans, so he keeps sharing the latest pictures and updates on his Instagram account. Kim Soo-Hyun enjoys a fan following of 14.2 million followers.

