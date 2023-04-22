ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kim Soo Hyun To Lee Min Ho: Korean Stars With Most Awards

Check out the list of Korean actors who received the most awards for acting

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Apr,2023 00:04:03
Kim Soo Hyun To Lee Min Ho: Korean Stars With Most Awards

South Korean content is becoming popular day by day. And so the actors in K-dramas are gaining global fame. K-drama actors look young and handsome. And if you are also a fan of K-drama, you might know some of the outstanding stars of the entertainment business. And here is the list of actors, from Kim Soo Hyun to Lee Min Ho, who won the most awards for their performances.

1) Lee Byung Hun

First on the list, Lee Byung Hun has received 82 awards. Although the actor is best known for his historical drama Mr Sunshine, he also appeared in recent hits like Our Blues, Squid Games, etc.

Kim Soo Hyun To Lee Min Ho: Korean Stars With Most Awards 798631

2)Kim Soo Hyun

One of the highest-paid South Korean entertainment business actors started his journey from school. Second, on the list, he has won around 60 accolades, including prize-winning OST, ‘Dreaming’ with the cast of Dream High. His popular shows are My Love From The Stars, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, etc.

Kim Soo Hyun To Lee Min Ho: Korean Stars With Most Awards 798637

3) Sol Kyung Gu

The famous K-drama star has appeared in over 40 films with an awards collection of 46. Sol Kyung Gu has created an impact with his roles in the entertainment business.

Kim Soo Hyun To Lee Min Ho: Korean Stars With Most Awards 798633

4) Lee Joon Gi

My Girl star Lee Joon Gi has won around 43 acting awards for his appearance in several dramas. His work in the historical drama The King and Clown is the most praised.

Kim Soo Hyun To Lee Min Ho: Korean Stars With Most Awards 798634

5) Lee Min Ho

King of Romance, Lee Min Ho, has amazed the viewers with his charisma. The actor has 43 awards collections. He is more than just a chaebol heir.

Kim Soo Hyun To Lee Min Ho: Korean Stars With Most Awards 798636

Source: MashableMiddleEast

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News