Kim Soo Hyun To Lee Min Ho: Korean Stars With Most Awards

Check out the list of Korean actors who received the most awards for acting

South Korean content is becoming popular day by day. And so the actors in K-dramas are gaining global fame. K-drama actors look young and handsome. And if you are also a fan of K-drama, you might know some of the outstanding stars of the entertainment business. And here is the list of actors, from Kim Soo Hyun to Lee Min Ho, who won the most awards for their performances.

1) Lee Byung Hun

First on the list, Lee Byung Hun has received 82 awards. Although the actor is best known for his historical drama Mr Sunshine, he also appeared in recent hits like Our Blues, Squid Games, etc.

2)Kim Soo Hyun

One of the highest-paid South Korean entertainment business actors started his journey from school. Second, on the list, he has won around 60 accolades, including prize-winning OST, ‘Dreaming’ with the cast of Dream High. His popular shows are My Love From The Stars, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, etc.

3) Sol Kyung Gu

The famous K-drama star has appeared in over 40 films with an awards collection of 46. Sol Kyung Gu has created an impact with his roles in the entertainment business.

4) Lee Joon Gi

My Girl star Lee Joon Gi has won around 43 acting awards for his appearance in several dramas. His work in the historical drama The King and Clown is the most praised.

5) Lee Min Ho

King of Romance, Lee Min Ho, has amazed the viewers with his charisma. The actor has 43 awards collections. He is more than just a chaebol heir.

Source: MashableMiddleEast

