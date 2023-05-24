ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon and her many moods and avatars

Kriti Sanon is one of the finest and most appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the country. She's got different adorable expressions that help her become the star and popular personality that she is today and we love it. Come, let's check out her latest Instagram story

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 May,2023 09:48:38
Kriti Sanon and her many moods and avatars

Kriti Sanon is one of the most amazing and incredible actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry and she certainly needs no introduction. In the past few years, Kriti Sanon has achieved tremendous success and prosperity and well, the entire credit for the same goes to the kind of hard work and dedication that she’s successfully managed to put from her end. Her choices too have been wonderful that have helped her shape up the career the way she wanted. The past few years have been quite wonderful and sensational for Kriti Sanon at a professional level and well, that’s exactly movies like Mimi, Shehzada and many more have been quite wonderful for her in her professional career. Not just that readers, expectations are quite high from her end when it comes to upcoming movies, eg, Adipurush and ‘The Crew’ starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

Check out this latest social media story of Kriti Sanon where she’s giving her fans a visual delight:

When it comes to making appearances on National TV channels, Kriti Sanon is a slayer and a sensation. Well, not just National TV ladies and gentlemen, Kriti also ensures that she gives her fans and admirers a serious visual delight with the kind of work that she does and well, we are truly in love with it. Well, do you all want to check her latest Instagram story? Well, in the same, she’s giving us all a sneak-peek into her many moods and expressions from her different experiences in the films that she’s done and we love it. Well, do you want to check it out? Here you go –

Kriti Sanon and her many moods and avatars 809673

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
It was frustrating, not getting opportunities when I felt I could do more - Kriti Sanon
It was frustrating, not getting opportunities when I felt I could do more - Kriti Sanon
The magic of Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal's eyes
The magic of Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal's eyes
9 years to Heropanti: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala says "Proud to give birth to both of you!"
9 years to Heropanti: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala says "Proud to give birth to both of you!"
Kriti Sanon's big 'Bhediya' return
Kriti Sanon's big 'Bhediya' return
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Sai Pallavi’s no makeup avatar is too glam
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Sai Pallavi’s no makeup avatar is too glam
Kriti Sanon and Tabu enjoy tea together, talk about missing Kareena Kapoor
Kriti Sanon and Tabu enjoy tea together, talk about missing Kareena Kapoor
Latest Stories
Disha Patani's beautiful windy affair
Disha Patani's beautiful windy affair
From Kedarnath to Cannes: Sara Ali Khan's beautiful journey
From Kedarnath to Cannes: Sara Ali Khan's beautiful journey
Esha Gupta's irresistible blue magic in Cannes (see pics)
Esha Gupta's irresistible blue magic in Cannes (see pics)
Watch: Siddharth Nigam asks Jannat Zubair Rahmani "tum sabse zyada kaha se kamati ho?", see epic response
Watch: Siddharth Nigam asks Jannat Zubair Rahmani "tum sabse zyada kaha se kamati ho?", see epic response
Shweta Tiwari wants to make her soul happy, is busy reading "Before I fall"
Shweta Tiwari wants to make her soul happy, is busy reading "Before I fall"
Divyanka Tripathi's big shoutout for hubby Vivek Dahiya is 'couple goals'
Divyanka Tripathi's big shoutout for hubby Vivek Dahiya is 'couple goals'
Read Latest News