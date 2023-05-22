ADVERTISEMENT
Kriti Sanon and Tabu enjoy tea together, talk about missing Kareena Kapoor

Kriti Sanon is currently in the best phase of her professional life. As far as her next movie is concerned, she will be working with the likes of Tabu and Kareena Kapoor and well, she's shared a special glimpse from the same. Come check out what's happening

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 May,2023 08:36:45
Kriti Sanon is one of the most desirable and sensational actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi film industry. The diva has grown tremendously over the past few years and well, that’s why, come what may, fans love to shower her with a lot of love and affection all the time and everywhere. The last few years in particular have been amazing for Kriti Sanon at a professional level and well, the accolades speak for itself. In her entire career till date, Kriti Sanon has truly shown several signs of improvement as an artiste and well, we love it and how. Her fan following keeps getting bigger and better and well, that’s what makes her a quintessential visual delight.

Check out this adorable moment of Kriti Sanon where she flaunts her cuteness alongside the amazing Tabu:

Whenever Kriti Sanon shares cute and adorable photos, videos and reels on her social media handle to woo and charm her fans, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm in the genuine sense of the term. This time, she’s seen enjoying tea with none other than legendary Tabu. Both of them are going to be seen together in the upcoming film titled ‘The Crew’ and well, we are super excited. Amidst all this, Kriti also mentioned that she’s missing Kareena Kapoor’s company for the same. Check out –

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will first be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh that releases on 16th June, 2023 and after that, she will be seen in ‘The Crew’. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

