Kriti Sanon decks up in Kalamkari shawl that narrates Ayodhya tales

Kriti opted for a stunning beige ensemble created by the renowned designers Sukriti and Aakriti. The flared anarkali set featured intricate embroidery along its borders, adding an element of grace and elegance to her look.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 05:54:14
Kriti Sanon is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to making a strong style statement during the promotional events for her highly-anticipated film, Adipurush. The talented actress recently graced an event in a regal ethnic ensemble that truly turned heads.

Kriti Sanon steals it with her sartorial choices

For the occasion, Kriti opted for a stunning beige ensemble created by the renowned designers Sukriti and Aakriti. The flared anarkali set featured intricate embroidery along its borders, adding an element of grace and elegance to her look.

However, it was the shawl that truly stole the spotlight and added a touch of uniqueness to her ensemble. Kriti wore a special shawl custom designed by the Delhi-based label Shaza. This Ayodhya tales-inspired masterpiece showcased four significant scenes from the epic Ramayan – Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika, and Ram Darbar. The captivating illustrations were brought to life using the artistic techniques of kalamkari and embroidery, creating a visual narrative that paid homage to the rich mythology and heritage of the Ramayan.

With her sartorial choice, Kriti Sanon not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also embraced the essence of the film, Adipurush. This attention to detail and the incorporation of symbolism through her outfit added depth and meaning to her appearance, leaving a lasting impression on both fans and fashion enthusiasts.

Take a look-

As the excitement builds for the release of Adipurush, Kriti Sanon continues to captivate hearts with her elegance, grace, and her ability to bring a touch of mythology to the world of fashion. Her impeccable style choices remind us of the power of fashion to tell stories and transport us to mythical world.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
