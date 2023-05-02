ADVERTISEMENT
Live as if...: Sara Ali Khan pens adorable thanksgiving note, shares inspiring message

Check out how Sara Ali Khan is seen melting hearts of her fans with a cute thanksgiving post

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
02 May,2023 08:40:22
Live as if...: Sara Ali Khan pens adorable thanksgiving note, shares inspiring message

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most charming and talented young actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. She is one of the most promising actresses in the industry who has always given her best to portray her characters on the screen with sheer brilliance. Well-known to be a director’s actor, Sara is an actress who believes in surrendering her art to the director to put their vision in front of the camera. Sara was just shooting for ‘Murder Mubarak’ and then shifted to ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ shoot which indeed speaks a lot about the dedication that she put into her craft as she effortlessly shifts from one character to another which is very different from each other. She treated the fans with a glimpse of her from the sets of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ capturing the stills of her character while she thanked her director Kannan Iyer for choosing her to portray such a powerful character.

Check out what Sara Ali Khan wrote on her latest Instagram post:

As Sara shared some glimpses of her character in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ on her social media, she can be seen donning a white saree as she carries the intensity of her character. Fully drenched in her character, the actress further jotted down the caption in which she thanked the director and her attachment to the character. She wrote –

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” – Mahatma Gandhi. 🇮🇳🙏🏻
Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion.
Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever…🎬❤️
Jai Bholenath 🙏🏻”

Live as if...: Sara Ali Khan pens adorable thanksgiving note, shares inspiring message

Live as if...: Sara Ali Khan pens adorable thanksgiving note, shares inspiring message 803082

Live as if...: Sara Ali Khan pens adorable thanksgiving note, shares inspiring message 803083

Work Front:

Other than ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, Sara will also feature in Laxman Utekar’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal titled ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and also Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’ for which she will resume shoot in Mid-May. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

