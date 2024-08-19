Love and Care Entwined: Annwesha Hazra and Writwik Mukherjee Star in Zee Bangla’s New Serial ‘Anandi’

Zee Bangla is all set to launch a new serial, “Anandi,” starring the hit duo of Annwesha Hazra and Writwik Mukherjee. The first promo of the serial is out, and it promises to be a heartwarming story of love and care. Annwesha plays the role of Anandi Ghosh, a nurse who agrees to care for Writwik’s grandmother, Thammi.

Writwik, on the other hand, plays a doctor who cannot give his grandmother an emergency injection and decides to hire a nurse to take care of her. The promo shows the initial interactions between Annwesha and Writwik, who seem to have different opinions on love and care. While Annwesha believes in doing everything with love, Writwik thinks love doesn’t do everything.

The serial promises to be a journey of how their lives turn around as they come closer. The chemistry between Annwesha and Writwik is already visible in the promo, and fans are eagerly waiting to see them together again. The duo had previously worked together in a Zee Bangla show ‘Ei Poth Jodi Na Sesh Hoy’ and had received immense acclaim for their performances, assuring fans of a treat in ‘Anandi ‘.

The serial is expected to launch soon, although the exact date and time slot have yet to be announced. With two new megas, “Kajol Nodir Jole” and “Amar Sangi,” already launched, it remains to be seen whether “Anandi” will get an afternoon slot.

Overall, “Anandi” promises to be a heartwarming story of love and care, with the hit duo of Annwesha Hazra and Writwik Mukherjee at its core. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their performances and the journey of their characters in the serial.