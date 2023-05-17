Major Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed having a crush on her chemistry teacher

Ranbir Kapoor has always been a sport when it comes to fun and entertainment both on-screen as well as off-screen. Well, did you all know about the fact that once he had a crush on his chemistry teacher? Well, here you go. Check out here

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most brilliant and amazing actors and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has been killing it with his presence in the entertainment industry for the longest time and well, his consistency in the box office speaks volumes of the body of work that he has had in the professional space. For the unversed, he’s been a part of the movie industry for more than a decade and well, we are truly and genuinely proud of his growth as a professional accolades. His fans love him wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, come what may, literally anything and everything from his end goes viral. He’s very sweet and humble as a personality to deal with and that’s why, his fans love him all the way more.

Check out this viral video of Ranbir Kapoor where he makes a candid confession about his chemistry teacher:

Ranbir Kapoor is a star of the masses and that’s why, whenever it comes to being honest and showing his true side, he doesn’t really shy away. Well, one such moment was on a popular entertainment show where Ranbir was asked about him being fond of his chemistry teacher. To that, he responded that he really liked her chemistry teacher because of her ‘physics’. Well, here you go. Check out the viral video below –

