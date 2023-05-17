ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Major Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed having a crush on her chemistry teacher

Ranbir Kapoor has always been a sport when it comes to fun and entertainment both on-screen as well as off-screen. Well, did you all know about the fact that once he had a crush on his chemistry teacher? Well, here you go. Check out here

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 May,2023 10:46:03
Major Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed having a crush on her chemistry teacher

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most brilliant and amazing actors and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has been killing it with his presence in the entertainment industry for the longest time and well, his consistency in the box office speaks volumes of the body of work that he has had in the professional space. For the unversed, he’s been a part of the movie industry for more than a decade and well, we are truly and genuinely proud of his growth as a professional accolades. His fans love him wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, come what may, literally anything and everything from his end goes viral. He’s very sweet and humble as a personality to deal with and that’s why, his fans love him all the way more.

Check out this viral video of Ranbir Kapoor where he makes a candid confession about his chemistry teacher:

Ranbir Kapoor is a star of the masses and that’s why, whenever it comes to being honest and showing his true side, he doesn’t really shy away. Well, one such moment was on a popular entertainment show where Ranbir was asked about him being fond of his chemistry teacher. To that, he responded that he really liked her chemistry teacher because of her ‘physics’. Well, here you go. Check out the viral video below –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
When Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan to Sonu Nigam all went praises for Atif Aslam, watch
When Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan to Sonu Nigam all went praises for Atif Aslam, watch
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor greets fans in super humble manner, fans impressed
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor greets fans in super humble manner, fans impressed
When Twitterati got obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor-Arijit Singh (Ran-jit) duo, check out
When Twitterati got obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor-Arijit Singh (Ran-jit) duo, check out
Bollywood actors who allegedly behaved rudely with their fans
Bollywood actors who allegedly behaved rudely with their fans
Alia Bhatt acknowledges the privilege she has as starkid and says ‘I never take my work for granted’
Alia Bhatt acknowledges the privilege she has as starkid and says ‘I never take my work for granted’
Piyush Mishra heaps praises for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, calls them ‘real actors’
Piyush Mishra heaps praises for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, calls them ‘real actors’
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets angry with Jahaan’s selection at the competition
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets angry with Jahaan’s selection at the competition
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor tries hilarious American-English accent, video goes viral
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor tries hilarious American-English accent, video goes viral
Esha Gupta dazzles in bodycon outfit, we are sweating
Esha Gupta dazzles in bodycon outfit, we are sweating
Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening?
Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening?
Disha Patani burns internet in sensuous black bikini, come fall in love
Disha Patani burns internet in sensuous black bikini, come fall in love
Rakul Preet Singh has a special message for Vicky Kaushal, check out
Rakul Preet Singh has a special message for Vicky Kaushal, check out
Read Latest News