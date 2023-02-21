The gorgeous sibling duo Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen got spotted once again on streets together. The duo headed to grab their morning coffee before heading to work. The stunners looked grand in their twinning black armour, keeping their sass game on point.

Mary-Kate looked stunning in her long black trench coat teamed with sleek hair, black shades, and a side bag. On the other hand Ashley Olsen looked stunning in her black trench coat, that she topped on her stunningly red adorn. She left her hair long open and rounded it off with black shades. The stars can be seen walking together in the pictures, as they grabbed their coffee mugs from their favourite café.

Well, while netizens weren’t very impressed with their pictures on the internet, it’s not to deny that the sister duo is definitely serving us some major goals out of the box!

Just Jared sharing the pictures on Friday, wrote, “Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen step out to pick up their morning coffees before heading to work. #MaryKateOlsen #AshleyOlsen #OlsenTwins

Photos: Backgrid”

Here take a look-

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, netizens couldn’t help but wonder why these two sisters are always found together.

One wrote, “Why are they always with each other?”

Another wrote, pointing their fashion sense out, “For being fashion designers it always looks like they blindly picked out clothes at the goodwill”

A third user wrote, “Why are they still being photographed? They were child actors.. leave them the f@ck alone “

A fourth one added, “i loved them when i was a kid. i was obsessed with passport to paris and holiday in the sun. “

