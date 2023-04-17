Muttiah Muralidaran is one of the best and most amazing spinners that the world has ever produced in cricket. He is the only bowler in the history of Test match cricket to have taken more than 800 wickets and well, given the way the popularity of Test cricket is diminishing to an extent due to T20 cricket and other formats, it looks highly unlikely that the phenomenal record will ever be broken. Earlier, we all heard the reports that his biopic was announced. Ever since then, we were all waiting for the first look of the movie.

Madhur Mittal’s first look as Muttiah Muralidaran revealed:

Madhur Mittal, as we all know is one of the most talented and admired actors that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. He has earlier stunned many with his work in Hindi cinema and well, he was phenomenal in Slumdog Millionaire. Right now, his first look as Muttiah Muralidaran from the biopic titled “800” is out and well, we love it. See below folks –

MUTHIAH MURALIDARAN BIOPIC: FIRST LOOK POSTER… WILL RELEASE IN 3 LANGUAGES… #MadhurrMittal – who won acclaim for his performance in the #Oscar-winning film #SlumdogMillionaire – will play legendary cricketer #MuthiahMuralidaran in his biopic, titled 800 [#800TheMovie]. Motion… pic.twitter.com/zCvfDHXJ0R — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2023

