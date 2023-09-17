Movies | Celebrities

Niddhi Agerwal Makes Stellar Appearance In Pastel Green Glitter Embellished Thigh-high Slit Gown With Frills And Accessories

Niddhi Agerwal is a well-known actress in the South. The diva recently shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle in a pastel green glitter gown. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Sep,2023 01:20:28
The South beauty Niddhi Agerwal is known for her acting prowess on screen. Besides that, her impeccable fashion sense keeps her on top buzz whether she has to walk the red carpet or slay the casual style. She knows how to get into the spotlight. And her new avatar in a glitter-embellished gown.

Niddhi Agerwal In Glitter Embellished Gown

Wow Niddhi Agerwal is rocking here! With its unique one-shoulder pattern, this pastel green gown creates the illusion of a one-piece ensemble. The one-hand sleeves emphasize her beautiful shoulders and neckline. But that’s not all- the gown also has a thigh-high slit adding a sense of sensuality. The fur frills around her neck and sleeves give princess vibes. With the sultry pose, she defines her toned figure.

Niddhi Agerwal Makes Stellar Appearance In Pastel Green Glitter Embellished Thigh-high Slit Gown With Frills And Accessories 852372

Niddhi Agerwal Makes Stellar Appearance In Pastel Green Glitter Embellished Thigh-high Slit Gown With Frills And Accessories 852373

Niddhi Agerwal Makes Stellar Appearance In Pastel Green Glitter Embellished Thigh-high Slit Gown With Frills And Accessories 852374

How To Accessories The Glitter Gown?

Get ready for a stellar red carpet moment with the statement style. The diamond-embellished earrings and bracelets elevate her glamorous look. The open soft curls add an extra dose of sophistication. The smokey eye makeup gives her strong woman vibes. Her toned cheeks and nude lips complete her enchanting appearance. With the high heels, she makes her overall glam more stunning. She got dressed like a queen for the SIIMA Awards 2023.

Did you like Niddhi Agerwal’s stellar look in the glitter gown? Let us know in the comments box.

