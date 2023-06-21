ADVERTISEMENT
Nora Fatehi's special, heartfelt shoutout for Varun Dhawan

Nora Fatehi is one of the finest and most admired divas in the Indian entertainment industry and how. Well, right now, let's check out the latest that's happening at her end and how. Come check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
21 Jun,2023 10:34:14
Nora Fatehi is one of the most beautiful and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. While she’s been struggling to a great extent for quite many years in the past, her professional career took off in a new direction and for the better immediately after the year 2018. In the past few years, Nora has been absolutely brilliant with respect to her work in the Indian entertainment space and well, her success speaks for itself, doesn’t it ladies and gentlemen? Be it as a singer or dancer, actor or anything else, she’s been hitting bull’s eye in every department and we truly love it. Whenever she comes up with new and exciting projects, the happiness and delight of the fans hit a new high in the true sense of the term.

Check out this stunning post of Nora Fatehi that you all will love:

Off-late, Nora Fatehi has been truly sharing some really wonderful and incredible photos inspiring us for fitness and fashion. Earlier, she shared different photos where we got a clear idea about her love for sky-blue as well as black vogue diaries. Well, this time, Nora Fatehi is seen winning hearts with perfection with a glimpse of her IIFA diaries where she talks about a special shoutout for Varun Dhawan. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Read Latest News