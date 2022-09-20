Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are one of the most loved and admired couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love for quite many years and whenever they share cute and adorable chemistry moments with each other, netizens simply melt in awe for real and can’t get enough of their beauty and charm. The two of them love to spend cosy and candid time with each other and that’s why, whenever they share fun and adorable photos and videos on their social media handles, netizens melt in awe and fall in love with their cuteness for real.

While more often than not, we see them share cute and adorable couple moments together, this time, it’s a slightly different scenario. Well, seems like they have to be having a bit of a moment between themselves as they have someone in between them in a cute photo and we love this kind of ‘photobomb’, don’t we? Take a look below –

Absolutely amazing right? Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com