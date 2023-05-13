ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hegde has a special companion for upcoming tour, find out

Pooja Hegde is one of the finest and most droolworthy actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. She started her career in the South first and now, she's busy exploring the world. See the latest that's happening at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 May,2023 09:48:24
Pooja Hegde has a special companion for upcoming tour, find out

Pooja Hegde is one of the prettiest and most loved actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Pooja Hegde started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and today, she’s a force to reckon with in the true sense of the term in B-Town. Pooja is well and truly blessed with some amazing and fantastic offers in the Hindi entertainment fraternity today and no wonder, we are truly super proud of everything that she does from her end. Her social media game is truly lit and we love every bit of it.

Check out what’s currently happening at Pooja Hegde’s end:

The most appreciated thing about Pooja Hegde has to be the fact that she knows very well how to maintain a nice balance between her professional and personal life. Well, that balance often comes up in the form of integrating both personal and professional life in order to balance the schedule. Well, seems like that’s exactly what she seems to have done this time with her father as that’s why, she’s taken her father for her upcoming tour to different cities for performance. She shared a cute in-flight moment of herself with her dear father whose name is Manjunath Hegde and we love it. See here below –

Pooja Hegde has a special companion for upcoming tour, find out 806591

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational, ain’t it? Brilliant in the true sense of the term, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Come fall in love with Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna, here's how
Come fall in love with Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna, here's how
Fashion Battle: Pooja Hegde Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who pulls off stunning scarlett red lipstick shade better? (Vote ASAP)
Fashion Battle: Pooja Hegde Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who pulls off stunning scarlett red lipstick shade better? (Vote ASAP)
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde
'Sri Lanka' diaries ft. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress Pooja Hegde
'Sri Lanka' diaries ft. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress Pooja Hegde
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde enjoys autorickshaw ride in Sri Lanka (unseen pics alert)
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde enjoys autorickshaw ride in Sri Lanka (unseen pics alert)
Latest Stories
Hansika Motwani's 'love-filled' world
Hansika Motwani's 'love-filled' world
Watch: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in middle of interview, fans get couple goals
Watch: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in middle of interview, fans get couple goals
Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu means the world to Vijay Deverakonda, see cute BTS
Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu means the world to Vijay Deverakonda, see cute BTS
Bhabhi Ji Goes Bold: Shubangi Atre dazzles in new transparent saree, viral video burns internet
Bhabhi Ji Goes Bold: Shubangi Atre dazzles in new transparent saree, viral video burns internet
Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt
Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt
Surbhi Jyoti's lavender love is too hot to handle
Surbhi Jyoti's lavender love is too hot to handle
Read Latest News