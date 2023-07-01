Priyanka Chopra exits 'Jee Le Zaraa', netizens eye Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani for replacement

Farhan Akhtar‘s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ garnered attention with its star-studded cast including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. Netizens eagerly anticipated this women-centric road-trip film, reminiscent of the popular ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ However, recent reports suggest that Farhan Akhtar has delayed the project. Additionally, a new rumor is circulating, indicating that Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the film.

Priyanka walks out of Jee Le Zaara

And now Priyanka Chopra’s departure has opened the door for Kiara Advani to be considered for the role. While there is no official confirmation from either the actress or the filmmaker, fans have already begun speculating about who would be the best fit. Many suggest that Anushka Sharma would be a perfect addition to the ensemble cast, while others advocate for Deepika Padukone to take on the role.

We eagerly await official announcements and cast updates regarding the highly-anticipated film ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’

Earlier in reports it’s been asserted, ““Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time,” as quoted by News 18.