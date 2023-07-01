ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra exits 'Jee Le Zaraa', netizens eye Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani for replacement

Priyanka Chopra reportedly exits Farhan Akhtar's 'jee le zaraa', Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma considered as potential replacements. Scroll down beneath to read on the details

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jul,2023 23:00:09
Priyanka Chopra exits 'Jee Le Zaraa', netizens eye Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani for replacement

Farhan Akhtar‘s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ garnered attention with its star-studded cast including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. Netizens eagerly anticipated this women-centric road-trip film, reminiscent of the popular ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ However, recent reports suggest that Farhan Akhtar has delayed the project. Additionally, a new rumor is circulating, indicating that Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the film.

Priyanka walks out of Jee Le Zaara

And now Priyanka Chopra’s departure has opened the door for Kiara Advani to be considered for the role. While there is no official confirmation from either the actress or the filmmaker, fans have already begun speculating about who would be the best fit. Many suggest that Anushka Sharma would be a perfect addition to the ensemble cast, while others advocate for Deepika Padukone to take on the role.

We eagerly await official announcements and cast updates regarding the highly-anticipated film ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’

Earlier in reports it’s been asserted, ““Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time,” as quoted by News 18.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer fetches 16.25 cr in two days
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer fetches 16.25 cr in two days
Satyaprem Ki Katha passes the litmus test with a natural dip yesterday! Collects 7 Cr. on day 2. To grow over the weekend with a strong word of mouth
Satyaprem Ki Katha passes the litmus test with a natural dip yesterday! Collects 7 Cr. on day 2. To grow over the weekend with a strong word of mouth
Sidharth Malhotra Appreciates Kiara Advani’s Performance In Satyaprem Ki Katha
Sidharth Malhotra Appreciates Kiara Advani’s Performance In Satyaprem Ki Katha
Satyaprem Ki Katha to see a natural dip in its box office numbers on day 2 and will grow over the weekend, following a positive word of mouth!
Satyaprem Ki Katha to see a natural dip in its box office numbers on day 2 and will grow over the weekend, following a positive word of mouth!
Priyanka Chopra’s unseen BFF moments are no miss, check out
Priyanka Chopra’s unseen BFF moments are no miss, check out
That one time when Priyanka Chopra ‘lied’ about Nick Jonas, watch viral video
That one time when Priyanka Chopra ‘lied’ about Nick Jonas, watch viral video
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ gets delayed, deets inside
Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ gets delayed, deets inside
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya head for dinner date together, watch
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya head for dinner date together, watch
Famous Gamer Payal Gaming Is Verg Bold In Real Life; See Pics
Famous Gamer Payal Gaming Is Verg Bold In Real Life; See Pics
Shweta Tiwari’s beach bliss is all wowzie, see pic
Shweta Tiwari’s beach bliss is all wowzie, see pic
Deepika Padukone makes statement in Sil-Sila India co-ord outfit
Deepika Padukone makes statement in Sil-Sila India co-ord outfit
Sargun Kaur Luthra And Abrar Qazi Shares Their Emotions As They Bid Adieu To The Show Yeh Hai Chahatein
Sargun Kaur Luthra And Abrar Qazi Shares Their Emotions As They Bid Adieu To The Show Yeh Hai Chahatein
Read Latest News