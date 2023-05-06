ADVERTISEMENT
Randhir Kapoor hails ‘Totla Tiwari Seth’ aka Sharat Saxena as ‘sexy'

Sharat Saxena is redefining sexy at 72, given the biggest stars of Bollywood starting from Randhir Kapoor to Salman Khan hail him as ‘sexy’, read

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 May,2023 13:49:23
Sharat Saxena, a virtuoso actor whose magnetic presence and unparalleled versatility have captivated audiences for decades. Saxena adorns every character he portrays with nuanced strokes. With a commanding screen presence and an unmistakable aura, he effortlessly assumes various roles. Whether it is as a villain on the screen, or a comic character, the actor has brought in a legacy unlike his contemporaries.

He is 72 now. And being the benevolently talented actor that he is, he also continues to serve rampant fitness goals even at this age. However, little did we know that the actor is lovingly hailed as ‘sexy’ and ‘sexy sir’ in the industry, by the stalwarts, including Randhir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan.

Viral Bhayani shares details

Viral Bhayani further added on insights that assert what the industry stars call Sharat Saxena, informally. Randhir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan like to call him sexy, while Salman Khan hails him as ‘Sexy Sir’

Sharing a dope picture of the actor, the page wrote,
Totla Tiwari Seth remains the most adored character. Actor #sharatsaxena is undeniably the most Sexy actor we have and he is just 72 🙂”

Here take a look-

Randhir Kapoor hails ‘Totla Tiwari Seth’ aka Sharat Saxena as ‘sexy' 804594

Fans Reaction

One wrote, “Sexy sir?? Salman Khan is so hilarious”

Another commented, “You were the most good looking villain back in 70s… great fitness Sir 🙌”

A third user wrote, “GULAM movie main INKE PUNCH …jo pade the”

A fourth one added, “my God he is my favorite..nam nhi ata tha Inka..😍😍😍😍🔥❤️ love from Islamabad,Pakistan.”

 

Randhir Kapoor hails ‘Totla Tiwari Seth’ aka Sharat Saxena as ‘sexy' 804596

Randhir Kapoor hails ‘Totla Tiwari Seth’ aka Sharat Saxena as ‘sexy' 804597

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

