Superstar Ranveer Singh was a part of the star-studded roster for the NBA All-star celebrity game in Salt Lake City. The superstar has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021. He participated in the 2022 Celebrity game as well where he played alongside Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Quavo among others.



This year he will be joined by the likes of Marvel Star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam, five-time American Music Award winner Kane Brown, Grammy Award-winning recording artist 21 Savage, Grammy Award-winning recording artist & actress Janelle Monáe, Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Cordae, actors Sinqua Walls and Everett Osborne.



Singh will be playing for the Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade’s team. Ranveer is a huge fan of Wade and had a chance to meet and interact with him during the All-Star weekend in Cleveland last year.



The other celebrities to be part of the NBA All-star roster are reggaeton artist Ozuna, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, 11-time MLB All-Star Albert Pujols, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, WWE Superstar-The Miz, Brazilian TV host Marcos Mion and content creator Jesser in the rosters.



Singh is known to be India’s cultural ambassador at high profile international events for various sports. He is also a die-hard fan of cricket and a lover of football.



The 2023 NBA All-star Game will be played at Vivint Arena (the home of the Utah Jazz) on 19th February 2023, the 30th anniversary of the first All-Star held in Salt Lake City.

