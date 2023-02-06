Navigate

Revealed: Big update about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Jaisalmer wedding

Know the latest big update about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are two personalities who are currently receiving a lot of attention, love and fan following from fans for all sorts of right reasons. For the unversed, both of them don’t have a background in the entertainment space and that’s why, no wonder, both of them have attained success and fandom entirely on the basis of hard work and efforts that they have managed to make it count in the Hindi film industry. While Sidharth Malhotra recently competed a decade in the Hindi film fraternity after making his debut with SOTY in the year 2012, Kiara started gaining popularity and fandom after Kabir Singh and from there onwards, things changed drastically for her and for the better.

Both Kiara and Sid have worked together in the 2021 blockbuster Shershah and fans simply loved their stunning on-screen chemistry. Their love story has truly bloomed and how and well, we are loving it. For the longest time, fans were worried and wondering as to when they will possibly get married. Well finally, the marriage is taking place in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding festivities have started and as per the latest update, the wedding date has now been shifted from February 6 to 7th. But hey folks, guess what? There’s another big update. As per Instant Bollywood, their wedding will have a ‘no phone’ policy to avoid their photos from getting leaked.

Well, what’s your take on this update ladies and gentlemen? Well, how excited are you all for the big marriage? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Follow us on News
Kiara AdvaniSidharth Malhotra
Related Post
  1. To Attend Siddharth-Kiara’s Destination Wedding, Karan Johar Preponed His Twins’s Birthday Bash
  2. Learn Clues From Kiara Advani To Embrace Bohemian Fits
  3. Review Of Govinda Naam Mera: Is A Lot Of Fun
  4. Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani: Bollywood Actresses Are Pioneering The White Cut-out Dress Trend
Latest Stories
  1. Check Out: Basics To Operate LinkedIn
  2. Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia eliminated in mid-week eviction
  3. Tamannaah Bhatia radiates early ‘summer’ glow in red
  4. Urfi Javed’s Backless Outfit Made Heads Turn, Check ASAP
  5. Alaya F Made Head-Turning Appearance In Beige Couture; Check Photos
  6. Keerthy Suresh Soaring Hotness In Western Dresses [Rare Beauty]