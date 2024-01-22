Rishab Shetty attends grand launch of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir with family, see photos

Rishab Shetty became the talk of the town with his work in the movie Kantara. His 2022 release, “Kantara,” emerged as a cinematic gem, setting new standards for the Indian entertainment industry. The film garnered widespread acclaim domestically and internationally, establishing its dominance at the global box office and further solidifying Rishab Shetty’s position as a formidable force in the world of cinema.

In addition to his cinematic prowess, Rishab Shetty is celebrated for embodying the ideal family man and for his devout religious beliefs. Recent reports surfaced, revealing that the multifaceted actor had received an invitation from the Indian Government to participate in the Grand Launch of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Gracefully accepting the invitation, Rishab Shetty, accompanied by his wife, embarked on a spiritual journey to Ayodhya to partake in the grand ceremony, known as Pran Pratishtha Mahotasav. Sharing a glimpse of their divine experience, Rishab Shetty posted a picture on social media with the caption, “ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನೆಯ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ, ಹನುಮನ ದರ್ಶನ..ಆಶೀರ್ವದಿಸಿದರು” (“Before the celebration of Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya, Hanuman’s darshan..Blessed”).

With the dawn of the eagerly awaited Ram Mandir Pratishthan Day, Rishab Shetty’s presence at the grand launch infused a touch of star power into the auspicious event. The actor’s reverence for the occasion and his spiritual journey to Ayodhya highlighted not only his cinematic brilliance but also his deep-rooted connection to faith and culture.