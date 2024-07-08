Rukmini Maitra Fulfill Her Long-Held Dream, Participates in ISKCON’s Rath Yatra

Actress Rukmini Maitra finally fulfilled her long-held dream of participating in ISKCON’s Rath Yatra. Despite the rain, she joined the chariot ceremony, wearing a traditional yellow saree, a light orange poncho, and a garland of jasmine around her neck.

Rukmini, who has been a member of ISKCON since childhood, expressed her joy and happiness at being able to participate in the Rath Yatra. She told the news media, “I have been waiting for seven years for this ceremony. I feel very blessed to be here, and I am very happy. I prayed not only for myself but also for everyone’s well-being.”

The actress participated in the holy puja and aarti, touching the rope of the chariot and offering flowers and garlands to Jagannathdev. She also shared a picture of herself participating in the Rath Yatra on Instagram, writing, “Wishing everyone a lot of love and best wishes on the full day of this auspicious Rath Yatra. Happy Rath Yatra. Joy Jagannath! Hare Krishna!”

Rukmini’s participation in the Rath Yatra was not the only notable aspect of the event. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by her sister-in-law, Latadevi, also joined the ceremony. The Chief Minister performed puja and aarti, circumnavigating the various streets of Kolkata along with the ISKCON Rath Yatra.

Rukmini’s fans were thrilled to see her in a new avatar, donning a traditional look and participating in the religious ceremony. The actress has been receiving appreciation for her recent performance in “Boomerang,” where she played a dual role, including that of a robot. Her upcoming project, “Binodini,” is also highly anticipated.

The ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata started from the ISKCON Temple at Minto Park and circumnavigated various streets in the city. Rukmini’s participation in the event was a testament to her devotion and faith in the ISKCON community. Her joy and happiness were palpable, and her fans were delighted to see her fulfilling her long-held dream.