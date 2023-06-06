Saie Tamhankar Goes Regal In Black Salwar Suit; See Pics

Saie Tamhankar is a popular performing artist in the Marathi entertainment business. She is not just famous in the Marathi cinema but also in Hindi. Her impactful roles carved a niche for her. Other than acting and career, she is an inspiration fans look up to. In the latest pictures, the actress is winning hearts with her charismatic looks in regal style. Let’s check out.

In the Instagram share, Saie wore a stunning ethnic drape in black shade. Her outfits include a black dotted and embroidered lace kurta paired with a matching black churidar and see-through dupatta. She styled her look with long gold and diamond jhumka. Her wavy open hairstyle, dewy blushed cheeks, beautiful black eyes, and nude lips uplifted her glam with black heels.

The actress captioned her post, “Regal Morning.” In the picture, the actress posed in a beige background with a brown wooden chair. Throughout the photoshoot, she looked captivating and exuded her regal charm. Her new ethnic avatar is perfect for the mehendi night for weddings. Saie Tamhankar never leaves a chance to impress her fans with something new and captivating.

The actress enjoys a huge fandom on her Instagram. She treats her fans with something new every day. She is an inspiration with her acting and style.

What’s your opinion about her new ensemble? Follow IWMBuzz.com.