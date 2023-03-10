Sara Ali Khan is one of the finest and most loved actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. She is the most promising actress of her generation, Sara Ali Khan is rightly the director’s actor and her performance in her films is a proof of it. Be it her debut film Kedarnath, or her latest success in Atrangi Re, we have only seen Sara mould accordingly to director’s vision.

Taking to social media, Homi Adajania, director of her upcoming film Murder Mubarak shared a pic with the actress as she wrapped up the first schedule of the film. He wrote, “Here’s lookin at you kid. Well done on your first sched…

.. Now the real work starts.” To this Sara sweetly replied “Can’t believe it’s done only love to you”. Check out:

Meanwhile, running a busy schedule, Sara is also currently busy with promotions of her much awaited film, ‘Gaslight’, opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, for a few days, after which she will resume ‘Murder Mubarak’ in Delhi again. On the other hand, the actress is gearing up for a strong lineup with films like Murder Mubarak,

Metro In Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan, amongst many others.

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com