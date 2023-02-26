One of the Bollywood actors most frequently discussed is Sara Ali Khan. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has been the topic of conversation long before she entered the Bollywood industry because she comes from a famous family in the film industry.

Sara, a Pataudi princess, has been attracting a sizable fan base from all over the world ever since she made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath. Every aspect of Sara frequently makes the news, including her acting prowess, perfect attractiveness, and fashion choices. It’s interesting to note that Sara is also well-known for her social media activity, where she often rewards followers with lovely portraits of herself. The actor from Love Aaj Kal also frequently posts adorable messages for her loved ones.

Sara has also consistently dominated social media as she travels down memory lane and uploads pictures of her youth to her Instagram account. As a result, we’re sharing some of Sara Ali Khan’s childhood photos with you today that are sure to make you squeal with delight.

As father, so daughter

In this photo, Sara was posing alongside Saif Ali Khan and channeling her cool-guy father’s fashion sense. The Nawab of Pataudi looked sharp in his white sweatshirt and jeans, while Sara was adorable in her dress and chic sunglasses.

With Amrita and Ibrahim celebrate Holi together.

Little Sara was pictured along with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan in the adorable family photo from the Holi celebrations. The three members of the group smiled at the camera while their faces were painted in color.

Posing with buddies

When Sara posed with her pals, she was wearing an ethnic dress in a dark green color with golden embroidery around the neck.

Pairing up with Daddy

In this cute photo, Sara and Saif can be seen twinned in white while posing for the camera while enjoying some downtime.