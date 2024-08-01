Saree-Clad Rukmini Maitra Steals the Show on Cricket Pitch

Rukmini Maitra took to the cricket pitch in a surprising turn of events, but not in the usual attire. She chose to wear a saree, leaving everyone, including her boyfriend Dev, in awe. The actress shared a video on social media showcasing her cricketing skills, leaving fans amazed.

An avid cricket enthusiast, Dev often shares his cricketing adventures on social media. However, this time, it was Rukmini who stole the show. She walked onto the pitch, saree and all, and started batting. Dev, standing behind the wicket, couldn’t help but look surprised. At one point, he tried to snatch the bat from Rukmini’s hand, but she proved a worthy opponent.

The video shows Rukmini hitting a few sixes, with Dev trying to keep up as the wicketkeeper. When she got out, Rukmini refused to give up, shaking her saree and continuing to bat. Fans couldn’t get enough of the funny moment, with many praising Rukmini’s unique style and Dev’s sportsmanship. Some even joked that Dev was no match for her cricketing skills, adding to the light-heartedness of the moment.

Rukmini’s caption, “Welcome back to Season 2 of RPL! (Rukmini Premier League)👸🏏

Out of practice for a bit, but SAREE not sorry!😜😌💁🏻‍♀️,” added to the humor.

The actress, who was last seen in the film Boomerang and recently received the ‘Mahanayak’ honor as the year’s best artist, showcased her playful side in this cricketing moment, endearing her to fans even more.

This lighthearted moment between Dev and Rukmini, a testament to their fun and playful relationship, has made fans smile. Who knows, we’ll see more of Rukmini’s cricketing skills in the future.