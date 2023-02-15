This Valentines day Shraddha Kapoor was in DPU to meet her students fans based in Pune and was promoting her upcoming film Tu Jhoot Main Makkaar. The actress was showered with a ton of love from the mass and was escorted to the gate by them. As Shraddha entered, the crowd of the college went crazy at her first sight, her stardom in Pune was a vision to wittness.

The the excitement within crowd ignitied mostly because of her fun and relatable Marathi Mulgi vibe which plays as one of the reason why her popularity is simply magnum in Pune. The actress who is a big fan of Vada Pav and Missal Pav rejoiced in every bit of it at the Eiffel tower at seven wonders park. Dressed in the color of Love, donning a pink jacket, a white T-shirt, and jeans, Shraddha looked extremely appealing, igniting excitement amongst the fans of the film.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

