Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas

Check out actors slaying wedding looks in lehenga, from Shraddha Kapoor to Disha Patani.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 May,2023 22:05:26
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas

Undoubtedly every Indian girl wants to look their best at weddings, irrespective of whether it’s their wedding or someone else. And when marriage is a concern, every girl like their ethnic outfits. And the best option is undoubtedly the Lehengas. Check out stunning lehenga inspiration from stars Shraddha Kapoor to Kiara Advani.

1) Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is always an inspiration in every outfit. Look like a fairytale princess in this green floral lehenga. The diva paired the floral ruffle blouse paired with a matching skirt. The long diamond earrings, open hairstyle, and minimalistic makeup rounded her look.

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800389

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800390

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800391

2) Ananya Panday

A simple yet attractive look in a lime green embroidered lehenga, just like Ananya Panday in this picture. Her ethnicity was elevated with oxidized earrings and maan tika. And the minimal makeup rounded her style. Isn’t it a good choice for your cousin’s wedding?

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800392

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800393

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800394

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800395

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800396

3) Tara Sutaria

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria turned attention toward her in this pink sequin and stone-embedded mermaid lehenga. In contrast, the green accessories and makeup rounded her appearance.

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800397

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800398

4) Sara Ali Khan

Slay in a satin dress like Sara Ali Khan in this classy printed satin plunging blouse paired with a matching skirt and matching dupatta. The wavy hairstyle, shimmery eye makeup, choker necklace, and smile looked the best.

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800399

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800400

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800401

5) Katrina Kaif

If you like a more comfortable and light outfit, go comfy with this floral printed lehenga like Katrina Kaif. In contrast, the actress styled it with green earrings, a straight hairstyle, shimmery eye makeup, and blushed cheeks, adding a statement look.

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800402

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800403

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800404

6) Kareena Kapoor

Be the glamour of the wedding, of course after the bride. So style yourself like Kareena Kapoor Khan in this beautiful bold red lehenga. This simple designer surkh laal lehenga by Anjul Bhandari. The diva styled it with pair of dangle earrings. The minimalistic makeup, bun hairstyle, and dupatta draped as a bow on her back rounded her appearance.

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800405

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800406

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800407

7) Tamannaah Bhatia

The stunning Tamannaah Bhatia loves ethnicity. And in this picture, the actress elevated her appearance in a beautiful blue shade of stone and sequins embellished v-neckline blouse paired with a matching embroidered ghera lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. A plain diamond double-layer choker and bangles accessorized her look. In contrast, the smokey eye makeup, loose hair, and mysterious gaze mesmerized fans—a perfect option for your best friend’s wedding.

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800408

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800409

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800410

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800411

8) Disha Patani

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress Disha Patani is a fashionista. Take her shimmery designer lehenga inspiration. The diva wore a stunning one-shoulder stone-embedded blouse and a matching floor-sweeping feathery lehenga skirt by the designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She ditched accessories and elevated her look only with the dewy makeup, open long wavy hairstyle in her picturesque figure.

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800412

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800413

Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas 800414

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

