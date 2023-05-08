ADVERTISEMENT
Shriya Saran looks gorgeous in deep-neck shimmery gown, (we are crushing)

Shriya Saran is one actress who's quite literally been on fire, especially after the grand success of Drishyam 2 movie in the year 2022 alongside Ajay Devgn. Check out her stunning new photos

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 09:59:55
Shriya Saran is one actress who’s quite literally been on fire, especially after the grand success of Drishyam 2 movie in the year 2022 alongside Ajay Devgn. Just like a lot of other actresses in the South, Shriya Saran too found it difficult to make a successful transition to B-Town. However, the moment she made it, she ensured and also knew internally for a fact that it is going to be a brilliant experience for her and all her legion of gans. She’s one of the fastest-growing actresses in the country right now and well, 2022 as a year was indeed quite nice and prolific for her. Her charm and swag know no limits and well, that’s exactly why, come what may, whenever she drops new and engaging content on social media platforms, we love it and can’t get enough of her beauty and charm.

Check out these stunning photos of Shriya Saran that will make you all fall in love with her:

One of the things that we all have noticed about Shriya Saran off-late is that she loves to ensure from her end that she drops new photos on a regular basis on her social media handle. Well, this time, the beautiful diva has shared photos from her end wearing a stylish deep-neck shimmery gown and well, you guessed it right. We really can’t stop crushing. Check out here –

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

