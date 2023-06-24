Siddharth Nigam remembers Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie, here's why

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most charming and loved actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. It’s been many years now that the Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor has been a part of the Hindi showbiz industry and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts keep getting better and bigger and that’s exactly why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration for real. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived. Earlier, Siddharth was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. To create impact in a movie that has Salman Khan is no easy task but he did it with swag.

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, this time, it is for us to admire his charm and talent in the best way possible over here. Well, we aren’t talking about charm off-screen ladies and gentlemen. We are here talking about his charm on-screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is all set to have a grand premiere on TV and well, ahead of the same, Siddharth is seen showing his excitement for the big special day by sharing the promo of the movie. Want to check out and find out how? Here you go –

