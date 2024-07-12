Take Bold Blouse Design Ideas From Disha Patani, Manushi Chhillar, And Sonam Bajwa For Your Golden Saree

Wearing flamboyant skirts and tops is old news now; when we promised to keep you on top of your fashion game, we meant it, so we present you today’s look of gorgeous sarees and vibrant blouses. Here are amazing inspirations from Bollywood superstars Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, and Manushi Chhillar for elevating your golden saree with bold and striking blouse designs inspired by these fashion icons:

Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, And Manushi Chhillar’s Bold Blouse Designs For Your Golden Sarees

Disha Patani

Recently, Disha Patani shared photos of herself wearing a stunning saree look. The actress opts for stunning blouses with a daring deep-leaf design neckline that adds a touch of sensuality and glamour. Embrace mega sleeves with backless blouses with intricate detailing to make a bold statement and complement a golden saree’s richness. This blouse is designed to give you an ethnic saree look.

Sonam Bajwa

Did someone say sultry in combination with elegance? We have that, too! Look at this absolutely stunning blouse design that oozes boldness! Not only is it just a common V-neck blouse, but the gold metallic crushed fabric, which is the best combination, works extremely well for the design inspired by Manushi Chhillar. This design is a stunning piece to pair with an organza fabric golden-colored saree. Add some minimal gold jewelry to pair your look.

Manushi Chhillar

A stunning beige blouse with intricate gold threadwork, a sweetheart neck, and mega sleeves is an evergreen classic in Indian wear capable of turning the most traditional outfits into contemporary jazziness. It is perfect for pairing with your gold saree look. The piece presents a striking example that will definitely make you choose this blouse for your next saree.

Incorporate these bold blouse design ideas to transform your golden saree into a head-turning ensemble, channeling the elegance and fashion-forward style of Disha Patani, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonam Bajwa.