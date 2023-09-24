Movies | Celebrities

Tara Sutaria With Sister Pia Sutaria Slay Their Ramp Walk In Bridal Lehenga With Necklace Set, Watch

Tara Sutaria is a well-known Bollywood diva in the town. Recently, with her sister Pia Sutaria, she walked for a bridal lehenga fashion show. Take a glimpse below

24 Sep,2023 00:05:27
The Sutaria sisters never fail to buzz in the headlines whether they are vacationing together or working. This time, Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria turn heads with their stunning glam in bridal lehengas with statement necklace sets.

In the viral video, Tara Sutaria can be seen in her exquisite traditional glam in a bridal lehenga. The actress, with her sister Pia Sutaria, walked for the ramp for Nitya Birla, the Nitya Bajaj label in New Delhi.

Tara Sutaria’s Bridal Lehenga Look

Ek Villain Returns actress Tara is wearing a green intricately embroidered low neckline blouse paired with an extremely dark green lehenga skirt embellished with gold work and a broad border and gold work brown dupatta. With the choker diamond and ruby necklace set, she accessorized her look. Her open hairstyle, small bindi, nude lips, and overall makeup add an extra dose of sophistication.

Tara Sutaria looked graceful while walking the ramp in her irresistibly attractive avatar. With her appearance like a queen, who wouldn’t want to become the bride like her and slay with her glam? At the end of her walk, Tara joined hands like an Indian girl. While her sister with the designer became the show stopped along with her. This amazing glimpse of Sutaria’s sister slaying the ramp walk is nothing less than a treat for us.

