#Thalapathy68 Update: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie to be directed by Venkat Prabhu

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular and admired superstars in the country. His main fan following lies in the South regional entertainment industry and we are super proud of his growth. Read all details about his next #Thalapathy68

Author: IWMBuzz
21 May,2023 18:32:04
Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most respected and celebrated superstars that we have in the country. He’s quite literally a sensation and a mass frenzy in the South regional entertainment industry for real and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that he does manages to get a lot of love and affection from the masses. He’s been quite literally in red hot form for the longest time and that’s why, he’s well and truly hailed as the superstar of the ‘masses’. His swag is unprecedented and no wonder, it is beyond comparison in the true sense of the term. His fans are diehard and that’s why, come what may, they simply don’t shy away from going beyond regular measures to showcase their love and affection for the superstar.

Check out the latest big update about #Thalapathy68:

Off-late, fans have heard a lot of exciting stuff regarding #Thalapathy68 and well, that’s quite natural indeed. Well, guess what? The movie has finally got an update and the first official announcement video is is finally out. As per social media buzz and reports, #Thalapathy68 will be directed by none other than Venkat Prabhu. Check out the first motion poster below –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

