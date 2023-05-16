Thanks my friend...: Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan's adorable conversation will melt hearts

Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra are two individuals who have been great friends for the longest time. Both the actors enjoy humongous popularity and that's why, they don't shy away from showing love and affection to each other for the sake of friendship. Check out this cute little 'Instagram story' conversation between Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra that involves Citadel

The popularity, and viewership of Citadel – the thrilling action spy-series, from Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, has been growing exponentially. Last week, it was the number one title in nearly 200 countries and territories, and its incredible run continues this week too. Starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, the series has received an overwhelming response for the impressive action sequences, suspenseful plot line, captivating performances, and beautiful locales.

While praises have been coming from all over the globe, as they laud Priyanka’s acting chops, and stunts in the series, recently former co-star Hrithik Roshan too heaped praises for the series and PCJ. Taking to his Instagram, PCJ’s Krrish co-star wrote, “Watching Priyanka in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant work! Also, an incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay. PC you have killed it this time, too good!! Very Proud.”

Actors like Rekha, Varun Dhavan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Prajakta Koli, Sidhant Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Saqib Saleem, and even filmmakers like – Raj & DK, Kabir Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, and many others have praised the Amazon Original series. Commenting on the intriguing characters, phenomenal stunt choreography, action packed sequences, Richard and Priyanka’s chemistry, and series’ plot, calling it a complete spy masterclass!

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel’s first four episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with a weekly release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and many international languages, across 240 countries and territories.

