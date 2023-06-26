ADVERTISEMENT
Trending: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's latest vacation click goes viral

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved and incredible pairs in the country at present. Well, right now, they seem to be enjoying a nice vacation together and their latest photo is setting internet on fire

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Jun,2023 10:34:30
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved and cutest couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. Both of them dated for quite many years before actually tying the knot and getting married in the year2021. It’s been more than a year now that the pair have been married. For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina always give their fans some genuine couple goals and that’s why, they are loved and adored by many for all the nice and good reasons. It’s not daily that you get to see Vicky or Katrina talk about their personal life. They always choose to spend quality time with each other whenever they get an opportunity and well, that’s the mark of a true and genuine couple.

Check out this latest viral selfie of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina from their holiday diaries:

Well, right now, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif seem to be enjoying a nice romantic holiday. It’s been quite a tough schedule for both. While Vicky is fresh from the success of his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif will soon be prepping for the release of Merry Christmas movie alongside Vijay Sethupathi and others. Well, right now, both of them and their latest selfie is going viral which apparently is clicked by a fan and we are loving it. Let’s check out –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, right folks? Sensational and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

