ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's moment of 'khushi' ahead of 'Kushi'

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been really good friends for the longest time. The two of them have known each other for a long time. Finally, they are coming up with Kushi and we are super excited. Read more details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 09:48:17
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's moment of 'khushi' ahead of 'Kushi'

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two actors in the Indian entertainment industry who have been good friends for quite a long time and we love it. Vijay Deverakonda’s fans love him wholeheartedly and well, we simply can’t ever keep calm seeing him. The superstar started his career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, from there onwards, the journey has been quite a fascinating one for him. Although he has done quite many successful movies in the South regional entertainment industry before attaining tremendous amount of fame and stardom, without any element of doubt, his biggest game-changer was none other than ‘Arjun Reddy’. The movie became such a huge hit that not just in South in multiple languages, it was also remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor as ‘Kabir Singh’. Soon, Deverakonda made his debut in Bollywood with Liger and now, we have high expectations from him going forward.

Check out the big update shared by Vijay Deverakonda from his social media handle:

For quite a long time, we are well aware of the fact that he’s all set to be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi. On 7th May, Vijay had shared the update that the first song of the movie will release on 9th May. Well, yesterday, on 9th May, the duo launched the first song from the movie and not just that, their adorable poster from the song is and the movie is sending shockwaves on social media as well. Do you all wish to see all of it? Here you all go folks –

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's moment of 'khushi' ahead of 'Kushi' 805607

Well, hey readers, what are your expectations from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Kushi? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Rakul Preet Singh's special message for Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi (read here)
Rakul Preet Singh's special message for Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi (read here)
Vijay Deverakonda, Liger Is Forgotten, Time to Move On
Vijay Deverakonda, Liger Is Forgotten, Time to Move On
Vijay Deverakonda makes big revelation about 'Kushi' starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, come check out
Vijay Deverakonda makes big revelation about 'Kushi' starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, come check out
Trisha Krishnan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu share birthday celebration moments, internet in awe
Trisha Krishnan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu share birthday celebration moments, internet in awe
Fans shower love on Vijay Deverakonda's smiling snaps, call it, "That heart throbbing smile "
Fans shower love on Vijay Deverakonda's smiling snaps, call it, "That heart throbbing smile "
Kriti Sanon sends a special message to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on birthday, calls her "one strong woman"
Kriti Sanon sends a special message to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on birthday, calls her "one strong woman"
Latest Stories
Birthday Special: What does Aamir Khan feel about Sai Pallavi?
Birthday Special: What does Aamir Khan feel about Sai Pallavi?
Shubman Gill is quintessential new model in town, tries new hairstyle
Shubman Gill is quintessential new model in town, tries new hairstyle
Jannat Zubair Rahmani trains hard in gym, celebrates 250k reels on 'Babu Shona Mona' song
Jannat Zubair Rahmani trains hard in gym, celebrates 250k reels on 'Babu Shona Mona' song
Anushka Sen returns home late night at 2AM, enjoys yummy fruits
Anushka Sen returns home late night at 2AM, enjoys yummy fruits
Rashami Desai is happy and cheerful (see adorable video)
Rashami Desai is happy and cheerful (see adorable video)
Watch: Nikki Tamboli gets romantic with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, makes him feel the heat
Watch: Nikki Tamboli gets romantic with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, makes him feel the heat
Read Latest News