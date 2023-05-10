Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's moment of 'khushi' ahead of 'Kushi'

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been really good friends for the longest time. The two of them have known each other for a long time. Finally, they are coming up with Kushi and we are super excited. Read more details

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two actors in the Indian entertainment industry who have been good friends for quite a long time and we love it. Vijay Deverakonda’s fans love him wholeheartedly and well, we simply can’t ever keep calm seeing him. The superstar started his career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, from there onwards, the journey has been quite a fascinating one for him. Although he has done quite many successful movies in the South regional entertainment industry before attaining tremendous amount of fame and stardom, without any element of doubt, his biggest game-changer was none other than ‘Arjun Reddy’. The movie became such a huge hit that not just in South in multiple languages, it was also remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor as ‘Kabir Singh’. Soon, Deverakonda made his debut in Bollywood with Liger and now, we have high expectations from him going forward.

Check out the big update shared by Vijay Deverakonda from his social media handle:

For quite a long time, we are well aware of the fact that he’s all set to be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi. On 7th May, Vijay had shared the update that the first song of the movie will release on 9th May. Well, yesterday, on 9th May, the duo launched the first song from the movie and not just that, their adorable poster from the song is and the movie is sending shockwaves on social media as well. Do you all wish to see all of it? Here you all go folks –

Well, hey readers, what are your expectations from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Kushi?